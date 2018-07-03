Shanks, Lawrence Edward

Lawrence Edward “Larry” Shanks, age 91 of Mt. Juliet, died June 28, 2018. Larry was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. Larry was the son of the late George and Lilie Vesta Shanks. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille; brothers, Don, Harold and Harlan and grandson Andrew Grannis.
He is survived by: Wife – Judi Shanks; Children – Susan (Jim) Bennorth, Michael (Charlie) Shanks and Laurel (Kurt) Schmidt; Step-children – Jim (Laureen Vigil) Diekhoff and John (Laurie) Diekhoff; Grandchildren – Chris (Rhiannon) Sandoval, Alex (Rachael) Shanks, Elizabeth, Rachel and Hannah Schmidt; Step-grandchildren – Nicole Whitley, Kinzie Mazurkiewicz, Adam, Brandon and Marissa Diekhoff; Great-grandchildren – Cecilia Sandoval and Ella Shanks; Step great-grandchildren – Dominick and Alizae Mazurkiewicz.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Larry’s Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Providence United Methodist Church Outreach Ministries, especially the “Grace and Glory” Haiti school project.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
