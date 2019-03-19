Sharpe, Judy Boothe

Judy Boothe Sharpe passed away March 16, 2019, of complications from Alzheimer’s at the age of 71 at Carrick Glen Memory Care in Mt. Juliet.

She is predeceased by her parents, Dale Morris and Monnie Harriet (Simmons) Boothe, her brother, Thomas Gerald Boothe, and her grandparents, Earl and May Simmons and Lester and Grace Boothe.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Sharpe; son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Sally Sharpe, granddaughters Lauren and Brenna Sharpe; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn (Sharpe) and Scot MacGregor, granddaughter Sarah (Driver) and her husband, Joseph Troughber, and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Ethan Troughber; her close girlfriends, Debbie Stinson and Jean Weaver (together with Judy known as the three Amigos); as well as numerous good friends from the past.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Kevin Smith and staff, Dr. Michael Petrie, caregivers at Vanderbilt and Avalon Hospice, and all the nurses and caregivers at Carrick Glen Memory Care for their love and care.

A service was held March 19 at Hermitage Memorial Gardens, and interment followed.