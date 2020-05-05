Sharpe, Walter Richard Jr.

Walter Richard Sharpe, Jr., age 81 of Mt. Juliet, died May 1, 2020. Mr. Sharpe was the son of the late Walter Richard Sharpe, Sr. and Linnie Louise Washum Sharpe. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ann Bancroft and Henry Earl Sharpe.

He is survived by:Wife of 58 years – Freida Sharpe; Children – Valencia (Mark) Given, Monica Ellmore and Dwayne Sharpe; Siblings – Robert D. (Rita) Sharpe and Glenda (James) Hovey; 10 Grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren; Many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held May 5 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later date. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or to the YMCA.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com