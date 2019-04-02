Sharrer, Dianna Lynn

Dianna Lynn Sharrer, age 47, of Woodbury, Tennessee, died March 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Richard Nedrow and Dorothy Ward Nedrow Nichols. Dianna was also preceded in death by her uncle, Ron Nedrow, and aunt, Emily Stier.

She is survived by: Husband of 27 years – Troy Sharrer; Children – Kaylie Nikkol (Matthew) Johnson and Chace Allen Sharrer; Siblings – Rick (Theresa) Nedrow and Jennifer Nedrow; Step-father – Roy Nichols; Step-mother – Beverly Nedrow; Nieces – Amanda Munro, Aishaa Nedrow, Briana Nedrow and Lilly Nedrow; Aunts – Jan Nedrow, Mary Hawkins and Simone Paris; Cousins – Ron (Kathy) Nedrow and Elaine (Jim) Sayre; Mother-in-law – Roxie (Ed) Casale; Many other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Cedars of Lebanon State Park, Pavilion 7.

