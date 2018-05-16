Shaw, Billy

Billy Shaw, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on May 16, 2018.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 19, from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
He is survived by loving wife of 61 years, Ann Shaw; daughter, Debbie (Tony) Jackson; grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica) Jackson and Cortney Jackson; great-grandchildren, Hunter Jackson, Garrett Jackson, and Bryant Jackson. He is preceded in death by son, William P. “Bubba” Shaw; parents, Howard E. and Ann Flury Shaw.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association; P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the American Cancer Society; 14270 Lebanon Rd, Old Hickory, TN 37138.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
