SHEHANE-HARPER, Hazel Lucille

Hazel Shehane-Harper, Lebanon, passed away Jan. 27 at age 93.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Donald Owens and Brother Jeff Pratt, was Sunday, Jan. 31, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment in Hermitage Memorial Gardens followed the service. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday until the service.

Hazel was born in Memphis to the late Betty Tollison and Karl Schmidt. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Buster Shehane; late husband Buford Harper; son Dolan Shehane; grandson David Hoffman; and brother Grayden Schmidt.

She is survived by: her daughter Barbara (Jackie) Arnold; grandchildren Ron (Martha Phann) Hoffman, Tina Shehane, Sheila (Jay) Hoffman, and Heather Shehane; two step-granddaughters, nine great grandchildren Allison (Steven) Hoffman, Ashley Bryant, Julia Grissom, Jacob Hoffman, Cheyenne Kemp, Jerrica Shehane, and Ben, Eli, and Joseph Hoffman; six step-great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren, and four step-great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Joseph’s Storehouse, 1960 S. Tater Peeler Rd, Lebanon TN, (615)453-5777.

