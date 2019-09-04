Sherry’s Run announces road closures ahead of race

The Sherry’s Run organization recently announced road closures for the Sherry’s Run 5K event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

The Sherry’s Run 5K course begins at the event site at 623 West Main Street in Lebanon. The course heads east on West Main Street and then travels north on North Greenwood Street passing the historic Woolen Mills to the U.S. 70 North By-Pass (also known as Baddour Parkway). The course heads west on the By-Pass to Castle Heights Avenue North and then travels south to Hill Street.

At Hill Street, walkers can choose to continue on Castle Heights Avenue North to return to the Sherry’s Run event site or they can continue on the race course onto Hill Street. For runners, at Hill Street, they will turn left, travel east to North Greenwood Street, then south to West Main Street where they will travel west, returning to the finish line at the Sherry’s Run event site.

Most road closures and detours along the route will be in effect between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. At 6:30 a.m. police and event personnel will implement a soft road closure along the entire race course. The 5K run begins at 8 a.m. and streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed. Streets along the beginning of the route will open earlier than roads along the end of the route. A road closure grid and complete course map can be seen at www.sherrysrun.org.

Residents and businesses located near the race course are encouraged to plan ahead and be aware of the road closure schedule and alternate access routes. Yard signs have been posted at each intersection along the race route several weeks in advance to notify residents and businesses.

“The 16th annual Sherry’s Run 5K event is an amazing community event,” said Scott Jasper, race director of the Sherry’s Run 5K. “Because of the tremendous outpouring of community support, the Sherry’s Run organization is able to assist hundreds of families who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment. We are grateful to everyone in the community, churches and businesses for supporting their neighbors who are battling cancer.”

The Sherry’s Run organization, Wilson County’s largest grassroots cancer fundraising effort, is a non-profit, Christian organization that has helped hundreds of families who are experiencing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment. Tremendous community support gives hope to those facing the fight against cancer through support groups; assistance with utilities, housing, prescriptions, medical bills, gas and groceries; and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about the Sherry’s Run organization, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.