Sherwood, Edward Arthur

Edward Arthur Sherwood, age 81 of Hermitage, died April 18, 2018.
Mr. Sherwood was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Upon entering the military, he studied Russian in Monterey, CA and served in the Army Security Agency for six years. He was a retired architect with Gould Turner Group and after retirement, he worked at the Hermitage Wal-Mart as a greeter.
Mr. Sherwood enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved baseball, especially the NY Yankees. He loved his family and was so proud of his grandkids and great-grandkids. Mr. Sherwood was the son of the late, Clarence and Alfretta Sherwood. He was also preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
He is survived by: Wife of 57 years – Belva Sherwood; Children – Michael (Laurie) Sherwood, Pam (Patrick) Bruce and James Sherwood; Grandchildren – Eric (Rachel) Sherwood, Ashley (Jon) Spear, Andrea (Shelton) Robinson, Jonathan Bruce and Paige Bruce; Great-grandchildren – Jordan Robinson, Cora Sherwood, Mila Robinson and Oliver Sherwood; Several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held April 22 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donelson Christian Academy Baseball Program, 300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville, TN 37214.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.