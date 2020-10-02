Shiloh Baptist Church relocates to Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — Shiloh Baptist Church of Middle Tennessee is making Mount Juliet its new home.

The 18-month-old Southern Baptist congregation was formed in March of 2019 and began meeting at Lakewood Baptist Church in Donelson.

“From the beginning, Lakewood was a temporary home that God provided to our congregation,” said founding pastor Chuck Workman.

“Shiloh Baptist Church was birthed out of a desire to establish a church that unashamedly proclaims that Jesus Christ died for everyone who confesses their sins, asks for forgiveness and invites Jesus to live in their hearts,” Workman said.

He noted eight families came together with the desire to form a new church in the Hermitage-Mount Juliet area, but nothing was available. “God opened the door for us to begin meeting at Lakewood,” he recalled.

The church launched with its first service on March 3, 2019. More than 300 people attended the worship service and remained for a fellowship meal. The church now has about 250 members.

“We have seen God work miracle after miracle,” the pastor said.

Earlier this year, Shiloh launched a “Tomorrow’s Gifts Today” campaign to raise funds in order to be ready when the church found a permanent home. In about two weeks, members gave more than $500,000.Attempts to find a place to buy or a larger site were unsuccessful. Then, the church was suddenly given the opportunity to buy a house and 26 acres of land at 1544 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. Members voted unanimously to purchase the land on March 8 during a special service celebrating the church’s first anniversary.

And then COVID-19 took the world by storm, forcing churches to soon stop holding in-person services, Like most other churches, Shiloh took to the internet to continue to share the good news of Jesus Christ. In spite of an uncertain economy, church members continued to give and in early July, Shiloh closed on the property in Mt. Juliet.

In the meantime, the church moved to the Missions Mobilization Center of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, located on John Hager Road, less than two miles from its new location. “We wanted to be closer to the church field God has called us to and to begin ministering to the people in our community,” Workman said.

Even before the property was officially purchased, members helped residents in the Triple Crown subdivision near the church clear their property following the tornado in March. “We want to show the love of Christ to the people in our community and beyond,” Workman stressed.

The property on Pleasant Grove Road included a house that the church has transitioned into office space.

Shiloh Baptist Church is planning a “Reveal Sunday” on Oct. 11 at 11:00 a.m. The church will set up a tent on the property and reveal plans for the church’s first building on the site (other than the house). Officials from the city of Mt. Juliet as well as Wilson County leaders have been invited to attend.

“We look forward to working with city and county leaders as we transition to our new location,” Workman said. “We want to partner with both our city and county as we seek to meet physical and spiritual needs in the community.”

He added, however, that the church’s primary goal “is to be a beacon of light for Jesus Christ in Mt. Juliet and Wilson County as we show His love to residents of our community.” Shiloh currently holds church services at the Missions Mobilization Center, located at 6434 John Hager Road in Mt. Juliet, on Sundays at 12:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. For more information about the church, please call 615-323-3130.