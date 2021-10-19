Shiloh Music’s Karen Hedges inducted into Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame

For 46 years, Shiloh Music’s Karen Hedges has been teaching the music lovers of Mt. Juliet how to reach their goals on the piano.

Some have gone on to be teachers in their own right, a few at Shiloh Music, but in other schools as well. Some have become band directors at local schools. Some are now bringing their children to Hedges. All of them, hopefully, had fun along the way and became their best because of her teaching.

Now, Steinway & Sons, the prominent name in pianos, has inducted her, along with 43 other teachers across the United States, into their Teacher Hall of Fame.

“I was speechless,” said Hedges. “It’s a huge honor.”

Hedges was nominated for induction by Steinway Piano Gallery Nashville. In a letter they stated the respect that Hedges has among not only the students that she has taught, but also the teaching community in the Nashville area.

“With her professionalism, volunteer support in numerous educational music organizations, and with the compassion she has for her students, she was a natural choice for the Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame,” the letter stated from representatives of Steinway Piano Gallery Nashville.

Hedges then received a letter from Gavin English, President of Steinway & Sons Americas, telling her of her nomination and inviting her to an induction ceremony at the historic New York Steinway factory.

“Your passionate commitment to teaching and inspiring young people in their study of piano music is commendable and rare,” wrote English. “Through your efforts, you help students lay the foundation for a lifetime of musical and artistic expression.”

The induction ceremony was held Sept. 30-Oct. 1. While there, Hedges attended the induction ceremony, but also got to tour the factory where the grand pianos are made. She got to see how the artisans make the pianos, which takes nine months or more to complete. Some of the pianos can cost up into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Hedges love for music started when she was young listening to her mother play Hungarian Rhapsody. She started taking lessons from the woman that taught her mother, a fact which astounded her at the time. Now that has come full circle because she is teaching the children of her former students.

“Now they are like ‘wow, she used to teach my mom,’” laughed Hedges.

Hedges knew she always wanted to be a teacher but wasn’t sure of what exactly. It became obvious once she started teaching at Shiloh Music 46 years ago, and she has spent her entire teaching career there. Retiring is not an option for her. She says she will keep doing it until she can’t.

“I refuse to grow old,” said Hedges. “My kids keep me young. I love what I do, and I can’t imagine not doing it.”