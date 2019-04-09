Shipley, Jr., Lee

Lee R. Shipley, Jr., age 76 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 4, 2019. A memorial service was held April 7 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.

Lee was preceded in death by parents, Lee Roy Shipley, Sr. and Florence Hylton Shipley; son-in-law, John M. Hall; and Godson, Travis Hunter. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Carolyn Shipley; children, Marquita Sue (Alvin Filson) Hall Shipley and Marquis (Sydney) Shipley; grandchildren, Jakob Hall, Mason Hall, Caroline Hall, Perry Shipley and Macy Shipley; brother, David L. Shipley; cousins, Lewis & Teresa Shipley and Gina & Tim Bowman; dear friends, Bob & Rita Hunter, Sammie & Coy Tilson and Gary & Betty Hodges, Goddaughter, Shannon Hunter McConville; and brother-in-law, Jack Garland.

The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring and compassionate staff at Maristone of Providence and Alive Hospice.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com