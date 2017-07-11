Shoplifters apprehended after attempting to steal four drones

Three shoplifters were apprehended after they attempted to steal an air pistol and four drones. On Sunday, July 2, 2017 around 7:30 p.m., officers were summoned to Walmart, located at 300 Pleasant Grove Road, in regards to a shoplifting in progress by three individuals.
As officers arrived on the scene, two of the three had fled. 22-year-old Tristan Steib remained at Walmart, and he was placed into custody. A short time later, 21-year-old Gregory Holt was located walking nearby, and he was placed into custody. Officers caught up to 22-year-old Breon Nicholson as well, and he attempted to flee and resisted arrest prior to officers taking him into custody.
All were arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail.
Photos courtesy of Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.