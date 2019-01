Linda Shores passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2019, at age 79. No services are scheduled. Mrs. Shores is survived by sons Richard Shores and Chris (Karen) Shores; three granddaughters Brittany, Ashley, and Abigail Shores; and sister Gayle (Terry) Hibbett. She is preceded in death by husband Anderson Shores and parents James and Bessie Moore. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.