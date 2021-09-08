SIMMONS, Joshua

Joshua Simmons tragically left this world and went home to Jesus, Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Josh was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Simmons. Survived by his wife, Amanda Simmons; his mother, Teresa Simmons; sisters, Joni and Annie Simmons; several cousins, nieces, nephews and so many dear friends.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at The Bridge Fellowship, 5066 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.