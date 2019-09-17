Simmons, Marvin

Marvin Simmons, age 87 of Lebanon, passed away Sept. 12, 2019. The Inurnment Service will be held Sept. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

The family requests no flowers. In honor of Marvin, Memorial Donations may be made to Alive Hospice (1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203).

He is survived by loving wife of 62 years, Vivian Simmons; children, Jennifer (Alan) Milhoan and Tim (Stephanie) Simmons; grandchildren, Derek (Amber) Leeman, Daniel (Spencer) Leeman, Dayle (Jacob) Leeman, Amber Simmons, and Lindsay Simmons; and brother, Jennings Simmons. He was preceded in death by daughter, Vikki Leeman.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.