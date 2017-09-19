Sirmans, Steven Andrew

Steve Sirmans passed away on September 14, 2017 at age 54. The Memorial Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the service.

Mr. Sirmans is survived by: wife Cindy Sirman; son Dylan Sirmans; step-children Pamela Weaver (Gary), Becky Fisher, Jeff Shaffer, Michael Shaffer, Alyssia Hall (Scotty), and Logan Lackey; six grandchildren; sisters Janelle Foushee (Kevin) and Pam Breeden (Kenny); mother-in-law Patsy Phillips; brothers-in-law Micheal Phillips (Tammy) and Randy Phillips (Britt); nephews Michael and Kenny Breeden; and nieces Savannah Crite (William) and Saundra Salerno. He is preceded in death by parents Charles and Beverly Howe Sirmans, and sister Glenda Sirmans.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615-444-9393.