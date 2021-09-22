Six Mt. Juliet area schools named Reward Schools

It’s been a long year and a half for educators, parents and students.

That is especially true in Wilson County, where on top of the pandemic, the school system is down two buildings that were destroyed in the March 2020 tornado.

One of those schools, Stoner Creek Elementary, was recently named a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year.

“I think we’re still in shock because of all of the changes that took place last year,” said Stoner Creek Elementary Principal Amanda Smith in a release from Wilson County Schools. “We just kept saying, ‘we’re going to conquer the climb’ and that turned out to be one of our mottos. We kept our focus on students and putting them first. Being named a Reward School shows that we reached the peak of that particular mountain.”

Stoner Creek Elementary spent the 2020-21 school year in Mt. Juliet Middle School while the insurance negotiations took place on rebuilding the school. This year they have been located in the surviving wing of West Wilson Middle School, and will soon expand into a portable village.

“I’m just incredibly proud of the teachers and the students – it almost brings tears to my eyes to know this is real and it happened,” said Smith.

In addition to SCE, five other Wilson County schools were honored for being in the top five percent of the state in either Achievement or Growth. All were Mt. Juliet area schools. They were Gladeville Elementary, Mt. Juliet High School, Rutland Elementary, Springdale Elementary and West Elementary.

All schools dealt with challenges because of the pandemic. Educators had to implement several different plans depending on the situations at the school. Schools had to be closed to get everyone healthy. They had to teach their kids in-person, virtual, and make plans for them to stay on course when they weren’t able to connect.

“We are extremely proud of our Reward Schools for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Director of Schools, Jeff Luttrell in a statement. “There were several challenges for all of our educators during the year and they met those challenges with a professional and result oriented approach.”

This was West Elementary’s third year in a row to be honored as a Reward School.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a Reward School for our third year in a row,” said West Principal Dr. Chris Plummer. “This is a huge reflection of our amazing faculty and staff that are fully engaged and committed to our students. Furthermore, we are appreciative of our West Elementary parents and local stakeholders for their ongoing support while entrusting us to put our best foot forward in meeting the individual needs of our Bulldogs… We are honored to be one of six Reward Schools in our district along with sharing the spotlight of nine Wilson County Schools that had a Level 5 Growth Composite in Literacy and Numeracy and 15 of our 23 schools achieving a Level 5 Growth Composite.”