Smallwood, Kip L.

Kip Smallwood passed away on May 25, 2018 at age 53. A graveside service will be scheduled. Kip was born in Pickaway County, Ohio, but lived most of his life in Lebanon. He loved fishing, woodworking, hunting and being “grumpy pa” to 13 grandchildren. He was a beloved husband and father.
He leaves behind wife Janice Pryor Smallwood, daughters Ashley (Michael) Fulton, Trina (Travis) Johnson, and Tatha (Charles) McLain, son Joshua (Susana) Smallwood, 13 grandchildren, sister Renee Stevenson, father-in-law Eugene (Betty) Pryor, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by mother Melody Smallwood Wilson, father Fred Smallwood, brother Ben Bivens, and sister Bunny Smallwood.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.