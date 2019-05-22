Smith, Birdie M.

Birdie M. Smith, age 89 of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 19, 2019. Birdie is survived by: daughter Vicki (Raymond) Chambliss, daughter Glenda Davis, and son Randall (Debbie)Jones. One brother and one sister. Eleven grandchildren and many loving family members.

A celebration of life for Birdie will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 3 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home, and interment will be at Hermitage Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Smith family.

Hermitage Funeral Home 615-889-0361