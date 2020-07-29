Smith campaigns for School Board seat

Mt. Juliet native, parent of students in Wilson County Schools, and community leader Lauren Smith has announced her candidacy for Wilson County School Board zone 1.

A lifelong resident of Wilson County, Lauren graduated from Mt. Juliet High School with an academic and athletic tennis scholarship from Cumberland University.

Lauren holds a master’s degree in public service management and a bachelor’s degree in business marketing, both from Cumberland University.

Lauren is the executive director at Charis Health Center in Mt. Juliet. Charis is a faith-based nonprofit primary medical clinic with two locations and a mobile health clinic that serves the uninsured in Middle Tennessee. Since 2007, Charis has delivered quality, compassionate healthcare and health education to those without insurance or the ability to pay for services they need to ensure the community’s physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Before transitioning to public health, Lauren worked as a Child Advocate Coordinator for Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Lebanon. Lauren trained and supervised community volunteers who served as court advocates for children involved in court proceedings primarily as a result of abuse and/or neglect. During her time with CASA, Lauren supervised many special education and juvenile justice cases.

In addition to her role as executive director she serves as Lakeview Elementary PTO room parent, middle school special education volunteer, Rotary reading program at Castle Heights Elementary, and Cub Scouts parent volunteer.

Lauren is also a graduate of Leadership Wilson (2017), Woman of Wilson (2016) alumni, and member of Lebanon Rotary.

Lauren has dedicated her whole career to public service and improving the lives of others in her community. Rooted in Christian faith, Lauren believes that the Lord calls people to serve one another and she is prepared to serve all the students in Wilson County.

“Wilson County has a wonderful school district, but we cannot have some students doing really well while others are truly struggling,” said Lauren. “We have big challenges ahead of us this year and we need great school board members who can lead our district through the challenges we face today.”

Lauren continued, “Some of the biggest challenges ahead of us this year are reopening schools while keeping faculty and students safe, addressing digital inclusion, and adopting fiscally-sound budgets for sustainable growth.”

Her family also understands the value of service and community. Lauren’s husband Chris Smith attended Castle Heights Military Academy until it closed in 1986 and went on to graduate from Lebanon High School. Chris is in logistics for an international trade show company out of Nashville. Chris and Lauren were the 2018 Cumberland University Phoenix Ball Chairs who raised over $250,000 to benefit student scholarships.

Chris and Lauren have two sons: Copelin, a 2020 graduate from Wilson County Schools who has enlisted in the Air Force, and Miles, who will begin fifth grade this fall.