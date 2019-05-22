Smith, Debra Ann

Debra Ann Smith, age 55 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on May 16, 2019. Debra is survived by son, Branden Smith; daughter, Brooke Smith; and mother, Connie Whatley. She was preceded in death by father, Thomas Whatley; and brother, Kevin Whatley.

A Graveside service was held May 18 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.