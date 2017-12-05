Smith, George Eugene, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 29, 2017. Mr. Smith was of the Methodist faith, a Mason and also a Ham Radio Operator. He enjoyed coaching girls’ softball and the slow-pitch team for Piper Aircraft, where he was employed. George loved to coon hunt and fish, and was a member of the Country Boy Fishing Association. He was an avid coin collector. Mr. Smith was also previously employed by Fairchild and AVCO/Textron/AeroStructures/Vaught. He also installed home furnaces for a short time.
Mr. Smith was the son of the late George and Hatti Baker Smith. He is also preceded in death by his son, Randy Smith, and brothers, Clarence and Leroy Smith.
He is survived by: Wife of 65 years – Harriet A. Smith; Sons – Rod (Jo) Smith, Dave (Sharon) Smith; Daughter-in-law – Vicky Smith; Grandchildren – Stacey, Kristie, Bridget, Erin, David, and Shannon; Step-Grandchildren – Crystal Strouse and Shanna Packer; Great-Grandchildren – Brian, Aimee, Jasmine, Eli, Tyler, Ethan, Colton, Alexis, Jocelyn, Cobe, Braiten, and Maddie; Step-Great-Grandchildren – Faith, Cole and Lindsey; Nephew – Bill Smith; Good Friend – “Baney”; Favorite Pet – Shadow.
Per George’s request, he will be cremated and no services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148; the American Lung Association, One Vantage Way, Ste. D-220, Nashville, TN 37228 or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
