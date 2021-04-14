SMITH, Jr., Carroll Crispin

Carroll Crispin Smith, Jr., 76, Mt. Juliet passed away April 7.

He was preceded in death by parents, Carroll Sr. and Margaret Smith.

Smith is survived by: wife, Sheila Smith; daughters, Lee Anne (David) Laskey; and Deborah Quinlan; son, Cris (Isabelle) Smith; sister, Bobbi Jo Smith; and grandchildren, J.D. (Anne) Laskey; and Olivia Laskey.

There will be no public service at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.