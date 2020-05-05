Smith, Kathryn Nichols

Kathryn Nichols Smith, age 90 of Lebanon, passed peacefully May 3, 2020, after a sudden illness. Kathryn was the daughter of the late, Luther F. and Gladys Wheatcraft Nichols. She and Walter Ray Smith were sweethearts from a young age. They married on Aug. 26, 1946. They were united for over 64 years until Walter’s death on March 20, 2011.

She is survived by: Children – Delmar Ray (Betty) Smith, Walter Wayne (Nan) Smith, Janice Kathryn (David) McCord, and Gary Alan (Anne) Smith; Brother – Alvin (Carolyn) Nichols; Grandchildren – Delmar (Jodi) smith, Jr., Sheila (Preston) Funkhouser, Angela (Nelson) Keen, Amy Carpenter, Robin (Janey) Rice, Ann (Andrew) Hackett, Gary (Woo) Smith, Jr., David Nichols Smith, and William Tway Smith.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be conducted Wednesday, May 6, at Bond memorial Chapel. Interment will be Friday, May 8 at Floral Hills Gardens of Memory in Sissonville, West Virginia. Flowers accepted and messages of condolences may either be mailed to the funeral home or sent via the funeral home website.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com