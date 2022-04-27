SMITH, Mary “Chi Chi” Sue

Mary Sue Smith, 74, Mt. Juliet, passed away on April 24.

She was a wonderful, hardworking woman who loved her entire family dearly. Her kind and giving heart showed through everything she did. Her absolute favorite past time was spending time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace Sutton; and siblings, Harold Sutton, Johnny Sutton, and Beverly Graves. She is survived by her children, Robert (Shannon) Campbell and Candice (Jeff) Hawkins; grandchildren, Chase Campbell, Logan Collins, Alix Campbell, Jensen (Charlie) Muncy, Tanner Hawkins, and Sutton Hawkins; great grandchildren, Eden Campbell, Ruby Campbell, Laiken Campbell; siblings, Lucy Stephens, Betty Barrett, Janie (Jimmy) Smith, and Herbert (Connie) Sutton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 28th at 6pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28th from 2pm until time of service at 6pm.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.