Smith, Michael Carl

Michael Carl Smith, age 54 of Franklin, passed away Sept. 24, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen & Mary Smith. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Cheryl Smith; sons, Erik Smith and Mark Smith; brothers, Glenn Smith and Thomas (Neva) Smith; sister, Nancy (Jeff) Montenay and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life was held Sept. 27 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Water for People, www.waterforpeople.org/donate

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com