Smith, Michael Carl

Michael Carl Smith, age 54 of Franklin, passed away Sept. 24, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen & Mary Smith. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Cheryl Smith; sons, Erik Smith and Mark Smith; brothers, Glenn Smith and Thomas (Neva) Smith; sister, Nancy (Jeff) Montenay and many other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life was held Sept. 27 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Water for People, www.waterforpeople.org/donate
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.