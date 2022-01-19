SMITH, Milton Orin

Milton Orin Smith, was born Dec. 9, 1939. He died peacefully at AHC Mt. Juliet Nursing Home on Jan. 13.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gillon Orin Smith and Madelon Wright Smith. Milton was ac-tive in school activities and gifted in many ways. He played the piano; he won many awards for his ar-tistic abilities; he played the saxophone in the Pep Band at DuPont High School; and he was chosen for the high school basketball team (but gave that up for the Pep Band); and he was also a good golfer. He graduated as Salutatorian of his class of 1957. Milton graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1962 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Milton was a giving person. He gave graciously to every-one who was in need and did without needs of his own. He was a Christian and went to church as of-ten as he could. He loved his family and always prayed for them and others when he was aware of a need. Milton is a believer in Jesus Christ and is now with him in Heaven. Praise be to God!

He is survived by: Daughter and son-in-law; Becky and Ryan Mackle; Grandsons Henry and Trevor; Sis-ter Diane Ford (late husband, Skip Ford; Brother and sister-in-law Paul and Janice Smith; Sister Andrea Smith; Nieces and nephews Paul Smith, Jr., Danielle (Mike) Wallin, Amy (Patrick) Swindle, Jennifer (Tim) Gibbs, Marshall (Tisha) Ecklund, and Ursula Dobbins.

Funeral will be held at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet. The service will be on Friday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Amedysis Hospice Care, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or online at www.amedisys.com

