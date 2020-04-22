Smith re-elected to National Election Cybersecurity Committee

Tammy Smith, assistant Wilson County administrator of elections, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC).

Smith was elected in 2019 by a vote of national election officials to the inaugural Executive Committee. She joins 13 other national election leaders on the committee representing state governments, local governments, tribal nations, territories, and the District of Columbia.

The EI-ISAC is operated by the Center for Internet Security (CIS) to improve the cybersecurity posture of the nation’s state, local, territorial and tribal election offices. EI-ISAC works in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other federal partners.

EI-ISAC provides a central resource for gathering information on cyber threats to the nation’s election infrastructure and a two-way sharing of that information between the public and private sectors to identify, protect, respond and recover from attacks on the public and private election infrastructure.

EI-ISAC provides an election-focused cyber defense suite, including sector-specific threat intelligence products, incident response, threat and vulnerability monitoring, cybersecurity awareness and training products, and tools for implementing election security best practices.

The EI-ISAC also works closely with organizations such as the National Council of ISACS, the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the Election Center, and the International Association of Government Officials to build trusted relationships to enhance the national cybersecurity posture.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to continue serving on the EI-ISAC executive committee,” said Smith. “Election related cybersecurity is a major factor in election administration in the US. I am looking forward to being a part of this organization that partners with election offices and officials nationwide to share this vital information.”

Smith, a Tennessee State Certified Election Administrator, has served as the assistant administrator in Wilson County since 2011. Prior to coming to Wilson County, she served as the Administrator and election commissioner in Macon County. Smith earned the Certified Public Administrator designation from the University of Tennessee County Technical Service in 2013. Smith is a member of the Bipartisan Policy Center Task Force on Elections and participates in election seminars as a presenter and learner each year.

The Wilson County Election Commission has been a member of EI-ISAC since its inception. Attention to the evolving cybersecurity threats to elections is an ongoing part of the preparation for every election.

“Tammy’s re-election to the EI-ISAC Executive Committee is a well-deserved honor,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections in Wilson County. “Her commitment to excellence and service has provided our county with programs, procedures and innovations that consistently improve the voting experience.”

The elections being prepared for now by the Wilson County Election Commission are the Federal and State Republican and Democratic Primary and Wilson County General Election on Aug. 6, 2020, and the Federal and State General Election and Lebanon, Mt Juliet and Watertown Municipal Elections on Nov. 3, 2020.

To learn more about elections, voting and how you can be involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or online at www.Wilsonelections.com.