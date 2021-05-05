SMITH, Steve “Smitty”

Steve Smith, 57, Mt. Juliet passed away April 30.

Smitty was preceded in death by parents, Jimmy and Ann Smith; grandparents, Hatton and Evelyn Lannom and Bill and Bobbi Gilbert; and nephew, Chance Alan Smith.

He is survived by wife, Benita Harris; children, Branden Smith, Brooke Smith, Trey (fiancé, Brandi) Har-ris and Ben (fiancé, Savannah) Harris; brother, Ronnie (Jamie) Smith; grandchildren, Gabriel Harris, Brantley Harris and Marlow Harris; uncle and aunt, Bob and Diana Lannom; and nephews, Cody (Emily) Smith and Jordan (Kelsey) Smith.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Wayne Jamison officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ballentine Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer: Jordan Smith. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, May 4 and will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, May 5.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.