Smith, Sue Kathy Brewington

Kathy Brewington Smith passed away June 3, 2020 at age 70. The funeral service was held June 6 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Smith is survived by husband of 54 years, Jerry Smith, children Gerald Gregory Smith, and Rodney O’Ryan (MaryAnn) Smith, grandchildren Heather Rose (Lucas) Smith, Christoper Gregory Smith, Brian Nathaniel Smith, Rodney O’Ryan Smith II, and Devin D’Andria Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents James and Katherine Brewington, and siblings Linda Bonner, Don Brewington, Jerry Wayne Brewington, and Cindy Brewington.

The family extends special thanks to the staff of Lebanon Health and Rehab and Dr. Robert Jantz and staff. In lieu of flowers family asks donations be made to National Ataxia Foundation (www.ataxia.org) in her name.

