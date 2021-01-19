News Ticker

SMITH, Thomas Russell “Rusty”

Thomas Russell Smith, 50 Spring Hill, died Jan. 8.

Russell was preceded in death by his father, James Oliver Smith; paternal grandparents, T.R. and Raynor Smith; maternal grandparents, Bilbo and Claudia Jones and uncles, Billy Jones and Burt Jones.

He is survived by: mother, Millie Smith; son, Ian Thomas Smith; daughter  Anna Rose Smith; aunts, Billie Ruth Robertson, Vivian (Howard) Thompson, Peggie Frederick, Patsy Jones and Heloise Jones; several cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life service was Friday, Jan. 15, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Visitation was prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.

