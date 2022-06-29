SNODGRASS, Ruth Lee Thorne

Ruth Lee Thorne Snodgrass, 97, Mt. Juliet, died June 24.

Ruth graduated from St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1946 as a Registered Nurse and went on to work at General Hospital, the Public Health Department and became Director of Nursing at Mckendree Manor Nursing Home in the 70’s. She spent her last 25 years in the Medical Department at Dupont be-fore retiring. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband of 64 years, Harry Snodgrass, son Jerry Snodgrass, and grandson, Jeremy Snodgrass.

She is survived by: Son George (Debra) Snodgrass; Daughter-in-law Diane Snodgrass; Grandchildren Jessie (Sydney) Snodgrass, Dylan (Danielle) Snodgrass and Katlyn (Joseph) Snodgrass-Johnson; Great-grandchildren Mailee Rhea Burroughs, Rylan Gray Snodgrass, Miller Olivia Snodgrass, Titus Benjamin Johnson, Lennox Rose Snodgrass and Mattie Lea Snodgrass.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Green Hill Church of Christ, 11706 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Opentable Nashville, a grassroots organization committed to helping folks experiencing homelessness. They work diligently providing shelter, housing, food, basic necessities, and dignity to those often forgotten. Attached is the link to donate. https://otn.kindful.co or Amazing Grace Recovery Program. This program helps those trying to come out of active addiction and seek a new life. They work with treatment centers, halfway houses, as well as delivering meetings and basic needs to many within the community. Please contact George Snodgrass, or the link to donate. https://www.amazingrp.org/recovery-support-services

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.