Some of GES rezoned to Rutland

The Wilson County School Board decided Monday to rezone some of Gladeville Elementary School’s students to Rutland Elementary.

GES went over capacity earlier this year, and the school, along with West Elementary, have been discussed for rezoning the last few meetings.

The areas affected will be Beckwith Road from I-40 to Central Pike, including the subdivisions of Beckwith Crossing, Berkshire Ridge and Walton’s Grove. Any rising fifth graders at Gladeville Elementary School, as well as their siblings, can choose to stay at GES if they so choose, but will have to provide their own transportation.

The area being rezoned is much closer to RES than GES. The area is roughly a mile from RES, but around six miles to GES.

Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell decided to hold off on rezoning West Elementary. Luttrell said that if he moves the students who live along Benders Ferry Road, it wouldn’t be in line with the community schools he is trying to maintain. Some of the areas on the road, including Silver Springs subdivision, are less than a mile from West Elementary, and around three miles to Elzie D. Patton Elementary.

“Silver Springs should be a part of the West Elementary zone,” said Luttrell. “It’s just spoke to me that the real need is a school in that 109 area. That’s what solves the problem.”

Luttrell said holding off on rezoning gives him a year to look at things. The opening of Stoner Creek, which can hold up to 1,000 students, will help alleviate some of the stress. It is expected to open early in the fall semester. The school system is looking for ways to help West, which sits at 109 percent capacity, until a larger rezone or a new school opens off of 109 happens.