Songer, Elizabeth Miller Grayson

Elizabeth Miller Grayson Songer, age 96 of Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 26, 2019. Mrs. Songer was the daughter of the late John Tate Grayson, Sr. and Nannie Lou Altice Grayson. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Charles William Songer, Jr., and her siblings, John Tate Grayson, Jr., Mary Sexton Grayson, Katharine Grayson Tauscher and Kennerly Altice Grayson.

She is survived by: Children – Charles (Ann) Songer and Donna (Richard) Elizandro; Grandchildren – Marshall Lee (Kati) Pittman, Joseph Park (Emily) Patton, III; Great-grandchildren – Lilliana Grandy, Londyn Grandy and Linley Grandy; Several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com