Sorey, William Robert

William Robert “Bill” Sorey, age 72 of Mt. Juliet, died March 3, 2019. Bill was the son of the late John Francis Sorey and Lelia Ursery Sorey Jones.

He is survived by: Wife of 30 years – Vickie Ford Sorey; Sons – Bob Sorey, Chris (Jennifer) Sorey, Jason (Amanda) Sorey and John (Ashley) Hunter; Daughter – Jamie White; Grandchildren – Kalee Dillard, Taylor White, Gabriel William Sorey, Lauren Sorey, Adam Sorey and Hunter Hodges.

A funeral service was held March 7 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

