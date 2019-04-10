Southworth named Wilson County Teacher of the Year

Derek Southworth, of Lebanon High School, was named Wilson County’s Teacher of the Year at the 21st annual banquet held April 5 at Cumberland University. Southworth was selected among 29 other educators from around the county.

The annual Wilson County Teacher of the Year program is presented by Wilson County Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Hyundai and CedarStone Bank.

To determine the Wilson County Teacher of the Year, an anonymous panel from Cumberland University selects the most qualified candidate from the teachers selected by each school in the county.

According to the sponsors of the event, the purpose of the Teacher of the Year program is to recognize the most valuable profession in the community — teachers. They hold the banquet to honor those educators who excel in their profession and ignite the passion of learning.