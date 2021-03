SPANN, Ardath Ann

Ardath Ann Spann, 80, Mt. Juliet, passed away Feb. 21.

Ardath was preceded in death by: parents, Charles and Ardath Alsup; husband, Marion Spann; son, Jon “Marty” Spann; and brother, Jon Alsup.

She is survived by: daughter, Luann Spann; sister-in-law, Carolyn Alsup; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service was Saturday, Feb. 27 with Rev. Russ Fairbanks officiating. Visitation was Saturday, Feb. 27 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Donations can be sent to Avalon Hospice Lebanon, or Avalon Hospice Nashville.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.