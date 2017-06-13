Sparks set to retire after 34 years with WCS

Current Deputy Director of Wilson County Schools, Mary Ann Sparks, will be retiring from her position after the end of the summer.

Sparks received her undergraduate degree at The University of Tennessee, in Knoxville. She went on to get her master’s degree at MTSU, in Murfreesboro.

She started her teaching career in 1975, in Alcoa, where she taught for five years before taking off seven years off to raise her children. Sparks and her family then moved to Wilson County for her husband’s job. “I was ready to go back to teaching, I missed it,” Sparks said.

She got a job at Mt. Juliet Elementary, and knew she had found her home. “It truly is a blessing to live and work in Wilson County and to be surrounded by the kind of people that we have here,” Sparks said, “you don’t find that kind of giving attitude everywhere.”

Unlike some people, Sparks said she did not always know that she wanted to be a teacher. “The first time I walked into the classroom, I knew it was meant to be,” she said.

Sparks taught second grade at Mt. Juliet Elementary. After nearly ten years of teaching, Sparks transitioned into the assistant principal role, and then onto Deputy Director of Human Resources.

When taking career aptitude tests, Sparks always received results that reflected her strengths as being half nurturing and half business, which fit her role in human resources perfectly. “I enjoy mentoring the new teachers, and the excitement of hiring new teachers,” Sparks said, “It’s a learning process. Each new step had its own learning curve, that I welcomed.”

The graduating class of 2006 included some of the last students she taught, when they were in second grade. The students had a second-grade class reunion, that she participated in. “I have such fond memories of the last class I taught, before moving on, to administration,” Sparks said, “for them to have a reunion was pretty cool.”

During her years in education, Sparks has had many influential people in her life. She mentions Steve Brown, the principal of Mt. Juliet Elementary as one of the people who guided her during her role as assistant principal. She also considers Felicia Duncan as an influential person in her career. “She is an icon for this county and helped me a lot.”

She feels very fortunate to have had such a great support system at Wilson County Schools, from the very beginning. “When I first started at Mt. Juliet Elementary, I made name tags for all of my students with their bus numbers on them, to ensure they got onto the right bus. I didn’t realize that each bus had three runs because of the ratio of students to buses. I felt a moment of panic , but Phyllis Robinson (fellow second-grade teacher) came across the hall and asked each child where they lived and put them into groups. She didn’t miss a beat.”

As for her plans after retirement, “I’m not sure what you do when you retire, it’s uncharted territory for me,” Sparks said, “I am looking forward to spending more time with my husband and family. I also have a lot of hobbies that I haven’t spent as much time on as I would like, such as sewing, gardening, reading and volunteering.”

The thing she will miss the most after retirement is her students. “The most meaningful thing about my job is the kids that I taught. If I see students now, I’m so proud of the people that they have become,” Sparks said, “I know you hear every teacher say that, but those students become your students, your kids. You take great pride in what they do in their lives.”