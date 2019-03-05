Spears, Robert L.

Robert L. Spears, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 26, 2019. Mr. Spears was the son of the late Norman and Sue Spears. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lorilee Spears Brown, and his sister, Norma Sue Davis.

He is survived by: Wife – TC Spears; Sons – Robert Lee Spears, Jr. and Thomas Nelson (Mendi) Spears, Sr.; Daughter – Michelee Spears Unger; Step-daughter – Dawn Ward; 18 Grandchildren; 21 Great-grandchildren.

Family and friends gathered March 1 at Bond Memorial Chapel to Celebrate the Life of Robert L. Spears. At Mr. Spears’s request, his body will be cremated.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com