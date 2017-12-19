Pody wins special election for state Senate seat

The unofficial results of the special election for the 17th State Senate District show Representative Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) narrowly defeated Democrat Mary Alice Carfi, of Mt. Juliet, for the seat.

The special election, held Dec. 19, was announced in September after State Senator Mae Beavers announced her resignation to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

Tennessee law requires a special election be called by the Governor to replace a vacant senate seat if the vacancy occurs twelve months or more before the next state general election. The next regular State General election will be held Nov. 6, 2018, 14 months after Beavers resigned.

Early voting turnouts tallied 3,310, not including mailed ballots that are still being counted. Special General Election voting was Dec. 19, held at various polling locations throughout District 17.

The six counties that make up the 17th Senate District are Cannon, Clay, Dekalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson.

The election was not expected to be as close as it was, with the difference in votes being around 300 votes. According to the unofficial results, Pody received 5,990 votes (51.32 percent) and Carfi received 5,682 votes (48.68 percent).

Pody won Cannon, Macon and Wilson counties, while Carfi won Clay, Dekalb and Smith. Of the more than 7,000 ballots cast in Wilson county, Pody won the county with a margin of 80 votes, according to the unofficial results.

The results will not be confirmed until early January before the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes.