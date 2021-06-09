SPELTA, David “Brenden”

David “Brenden” Spelta, 25, Mt. Juliet, died June 5.

Brenden was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. He attended Holy Rosary Academy where he played football, varsity basketball, soccer, participated in Cub Scouts, and was a member of the Jun-ior Honor Society. He was a 2014 graduate of Pope John Paul II High School, “JP2” where Brenden played football, basketball, lacrosse, swim team, and was a member of the Chamber Choir. Brenden recently earned his Bachelors of Business Administration from MTSU and had just accepted an analyst position at Nashville company PRGX, where he would be working with his best friend, Austin. He was an extremely talented musician with songs on iTunes and Spotify that he created under the name “Brelta.” He often cooked for his family and girlfriend, and he loved gaming. He loved his girlfriend of five years, Victoria, who will graduate from college this year; they had an amazing future planned to-gether. Brenden was loyal, kind, respectful, funny, an amazing son, brother, nephew, cousin, and a great friend to many in school and at First Watch in Hermitage where he worked as a server through college. He was the friend that brought people together. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Martin Woertz.

He is survived by: Parents, Jeff and Lisa Spelta; Siblings, Connor Spelta and Kate Spelta; Grandparents, Ruby Woertz, Sandy Dungan and Robert Spelta; Uncles, Jack “Billy” Woertz and Lee (Tina) Spelta; God Parents, Lee Spelta and Tammy Bolyard; Cousins, Andrew Spelta, Madison Spelta, Olivia Spelta and Peyton Woertz; Many second cousins and great aunts and uncles; Girlfriend, Victoria Smith

Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday June 11, at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN with Father Pat Kibby officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Connor Spelta, Austin Coode, Lee Spelta, Dante Garcia, Chad Rutledge, Jacob Polman, Andrew Spelta, and David Campeotto. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack “Billy” Woertz, Shaina Lane-Reese, and Gabe Hill.

Visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 pm Thursday (Vigil at 7:30pm) and from 9-10 am Friday at St. Stephen Catholic Community.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.