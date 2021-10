Jeffrey Leon Spicer, 57, Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 21.

Jeff was employed by Wilson sporting goods. He was preceded in death by his father, James Leon Spicer

He is survived by: Mother, Mary Spicer.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com