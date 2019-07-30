Spradling, Rita Marie Hosek

Rita Marie Hosek Spradling, age 92 of Mt. Juliet, died July 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lydia Mulhearn Hosek. Mrs. Sprading was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Edward Spradling; children, Shirley Ann Spradling and Edward Spradling; and siblings, Dick Hosek, Kay Wilhem and Bernie Valladao.

She is survived by: Children – John Spradling, David (Angie) Spradling and Catherine (Al) Granata; Siblings – Donald Hosek, Ellen Raczkowski, Mary Zaleski, Joan Hosek and Emily Galuzska; 13 Grandchildren and 18 Great-grandchildren; Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com