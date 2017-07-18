Springdale Elementary School is ready for the fall semester

Springdale Elementary School is set to open August 1, for the 2017 school year.

The 110,000-square-foot school will house over 500 students. Springdale will be the tenth elementary school in Wilson County.

Some students who were currently zoned for Stoner Creek Elementary School will be rezoned to Springdale Elementary.

Approximately 537 students who currently attend Stoner Creek Elementary will be rezoned for Springdale and 200 students who attend Elzie Patton are to be rezoned to Stoner Creek Elementary.

This will greatly reduce the overcrowding at Elzie Patton and allow the district to remove five portables, which now house 10 classrooms.

Stoner Creek Elementary School Principal, Christine Miller, will lead the district’s newest elementary school. Miller has worked for the district, since 1999, when she began as a sixth grade science teacher at Watertown Elementary. Miller was promoted to Assistant Principal in 2009, at West Wilson Middle School, where she spent four years, before being named principal at Stoner Creek.

“I am honored to lead and serve our Springdale community. We are so grateful for the opportunities and commitments our county brings to our students, teachers, and families of Wilson County,” Miller said.

The school is taking advantage of new equipment for teachers and students that allow for a more efficient and interactive learning experience.

“Students will have unparalleled access to state of the art technology on a daily basis. Our students and teachers will experience learning opportunities we never dreamed could be possible, and these connections will leave lifelong impressions on their learning,” Miller said. “We are committed to encourage our children to take educational adventures where learning is nurtured in a safe, learning environment.”

Former Assistant Principal at Stoner Creek, Jennifer Yokom, will assume the role of Assistant Principal at Springdale.

“This is an exciting time for Wilson County with the growth of new beginnings. We have a new building, a dedicated leader, a fabulous team of teachers, and community support. It is a win, win for Wilson County! We look forward to serving the Springdale community!” Yokom said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday, July 16 celebrating the new state-of-the-art facility located at 5675 Wilson Pike.

“This will be, and is, a model school, that others can watch to see how we can transform instruction for each and every child,” said Dr. Donna Wright, Wilson County Director of Schools. “I want to thank the Wilson County Board of Education for supporting and approving our vision for teaching and learning, and I thank and applaud the Wilson County Commissioners for funding a building, that will stand as your legacy and recognizing the value and residual impact of public education at its best.”