Springdale Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Brooke Carr

Brooke Carr teaches Pre-K special education at Springdale Elementary School, where she has been since the school opened. She previously taught in Wilson County at W.A. Wright Elementary and West Elementary Schools.

Carr received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cumberland University, her master’s in counseling from Trevecca Nazarene University, and her teaching certification from Cumberland.

As a Pre-K teacher, Carr works with the youngest students and helps start their foundation for learning.

Though basic lessons such as the alphabet are important and necessary for their education, Carr said the “little things” her students accomplish are just as important, such as when a 4-year-old student was able to say “I love you” to his mother.

“The little things to a lot people are the big things here,” she said. “It’s exciting to see the growth that some of them make.”

She loves to see the smiles on her students’ faces when they understand something they had been struggling with.

“You get to help instill their love for learning at a small age, so if you can do that, then it’s like they get on a roll where they keep going and you just go with them,” Carr said. “It’s exciting.”

Another lesson she wants her students to learn is that everyone makes mistakes and that’s OK.

“My thing is it’s OK to not know, but it’s not OK to not try to do it,” she said. She teaches them to learn to overcome and keep training.

One of Carr’s goals is to help her students feel included and special, saying that everyone needs a cheerleader and someone who believes in them.

Carr said she was in total shock and was very humbled when she learned she was named Springdale’s Teacher of the Year.

“I’m on several teams throughout the building … and for them to vote me to be the one for the year is a huge honor,” said Carr.

She said the faculty at Springdale are like a family, all working together to do what is best for their students.

“I think as teachers a lot of the time we’re not ones to toot our own horn,” said Carr. “We do what we do for the love of the kids and to help them, not for any kind of notoriety for our self. It was very humbling and a great honor.”