Sprinkler system controls nursing home fire

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department, Mt. Juliet Police, and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency responded to a fire at Mt. Juliet Health and Rehab Jan. 31. The call was initially received as a fire alarm.

FDMJ crews found a trash can on fire inside a kitchen storage room. The fire had been knocked down by the sprinkler system. FDMJ crews completed fire extinguishment, conducted smoke removal, and checked all patient areas for hazards. Residents were sheltered in place and there were no injuries.

FDMJ responded with two engine companies, one ladder truck, one tower truck, and three chief officers; a total of 16 paid and volunteer FDMJ personnel responded to this incident.

WEMA responded with two Medic Units. MJPD responded with multiple patrol units and one command officer.