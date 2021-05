STABBS, Tammy Lynn

Tammy Lynn Stabbs, 54, Hermitage, passed away on May 17.

Tammy was preceded in death by mother, Sandra Gale Richardson; and step-father, TV Bill Delaune.

She is survived by son, Zackary L. Stabbs; daughters, Zoey L. Stabbs; and Shelley Stabbs; sister, Tracy (Dallas) Porter Sessoms; step-brother, Chris Delaune; step sister, Stacey Delaune; and grandchildren, James Hamm; Jackson; River Snow Mears; and Vayda Rose Stabbs.

A Visitation was Sunday, May 23 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

There will be no service held at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.