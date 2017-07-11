Stafford, Peggy

Peggy Stafford, age 51, passed away on July 7, 2017. The Funeral Service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery followed the service. Pallbearers: James Dale Harper, Travis Culbreath, Mike Drake, David Petty, Marvin King, and Tony Vantrease. Honorary Pallbearers: Willie Jenkins and Taylor Vantrease. Memorial Donations: American Heart Association and American Cancer Society.

Mrs. Stafford is survived by husband Jeffrey Stafford, children William Lee Stafford (Cheeroke), Ashley Stafford (Curtis), and Rebecca Sue Stafford, granddaughter Riley Elizabeth Stafford, sisters Loretta Lynn Roberts, Elizabeth Loftis, and Linda Harper, father-in-law Elbert Stafford, and special friends Edna Stafford and Misty Vantrease. She is preceded in death by father James Wesley Dickens, mother Ruth Rebecca Dickens, and mother-in-law Sue Stafford. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.