Stafford, Wilma Jean

Wilma Stafford passed away on June 6, 2018 at age 84. A funeral service was held June 8 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
She was born Aug. 8, 1933 in Tompkinsville, KY, to the late Verla Profitt Maynard and George Thomas Proffitt. She is survived by daughters Teresa Bentley and Juanita Ashley; grandchildren James (Julie) Forsyth, Lori Alexander, and Rob (Deidre) Ashley; five great-grandchildren; sister Lois (Oscar) Hall. She is preceded in death by husband James Ray Stafford, four infant babies, brother Odell Proffitt, and sister Frances Lea. She was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
The family extends special thanks to Wilma’s friend and doctor, Dr. Robert Jantz and to Adoration Hospice for their kindness and good care during her illness.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
