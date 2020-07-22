Staggs, Katherine Mary

Katherine Staggs passed away July 19, 2020 at age 64. The Funeral Service is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Scottsville Kentucky, will be Thursday.

Kathy is survived by children Rebecca (Nick) Richey, Linda (Chris) Ausbrooks, and Elaine Staggs, four sisters, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Alfred Joseph and Marjorie Cox Schwartz, and nephew James Keith.

